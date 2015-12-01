FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. aviation body to downgrade Thailand over safety issues: sources
December 1, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. aviation body to downgrade Thailand over safety issues: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A commercial jet leaves a contrail as it flies overhead at sunset in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will downgrade Thailand to category 2 in its safety ratings, sources with knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday, after it failed to meet a deadline to improve its commercial aviation safety standards.

The country would be debunked from 1 to 2, according to an official at a commercial Thai airline and a source at the country’s Department of Civil Aviation (DCA).

“FAA has conducted an investigation of the DCA and have some three or four (unresolved) issues,” a DCA official told Reuters. “The DCA cannot meet the deadline in one month.”

U.S. authorities visited Thailand last month to inspect progress made in aviation safety standards, having told the country to address shortcomings. Thailand was given 65 days to take corrective measures over what it said were critical omissions in its safety standards.

Reporting by Simon Webb and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

