Thai police deactivate bomb in Bangkok house
#World News
August 24, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Thai police deactivate bomb in Bangkok house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police said on Monday that they had found and deactivated a bomb in the capital Bangkok, a week after an explosion killed 20 people in the city.

“We received reports this afternoon of a bomb in Sukhumvit 81. I went to check and found a wide bomb,” Kamthorn Aucharoen, commander of the police’s explosive ordance team, told Reuters, referring to a road off of one of Bangkok’s main thoroughfares.

“It was left in the house of a construction worker,” he said. “We have deactivated the bomb and will destroy it.”

Police said on Monday the trail had gone cold in the hunt for a bomber in Thailand’s worst ever bomb attack, and they were unsure if the chief suspect was still in the country.

Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
