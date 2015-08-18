China calls on Thailand to fully investigate blast, punish perpetrators

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Tuesday urged Thai authorities to fully investigate a bomb blast in Bangkok that killed 22 people, including four Chinese tourists, and to severely punish the perpetrators.

China “expresses strong condemnation” of the bombing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement posted on its website.

Hua said four Chinese tourists were killed, including two Hong Kong residents, and that more than 20 Chinese tourists were wounded in the blast.