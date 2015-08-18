FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls on Thailand to fully investigate blast, punish perpetrators
August 18, 2015 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

China calls on Thailand to fully investigate blast, punish perpetrators

An expert cleans an altar with a statue of Hindu god Brahma at the Erawan shrine, the site of a deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Tuesday urged Thai authorities to fully investigate a bomb blast in Bangkok that killed 22 people, including four Chinese tourists, and to severely punish the perpetrators.

China “expresses strong condemnation” of the bombing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement posted on its website.

Hua said four Chinese tourists were killed, including two Hong Kong residents, and that more than 20 Chinese tourists were wounded in the blast.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Michael Martina; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
