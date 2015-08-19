FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai police issue arrest warrant for 'foreign man' seen in Bangkok blast footage
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 19, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Thai police issue arrest warrant for 'foreign man' seen in Bangkok blast footage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for an individual they described as a “foreign man”, in connection with a bomb blast in Bangkok that killed 20 people, including many foreigners.

A court approved the arrest warrant, said Thai police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri.

The warrant says police are seeking “a foreign man, unnamed, according to the sketch”, referring to a sketch released earlier in the day that showed a fair-skinned man with thick, medium-length black hair, a wispy beard and black glasses.

The man could be of “mixed origin”, Prawut said in a televised interview.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Juarawee Kittisilpa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.