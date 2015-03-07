FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two detained after grenade explodes outside Bangkok court
#World News
March 7, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Two detained after grenade explodes outside Bangkok court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police detained two people for questioning on Saturday after a grenade exploded outside a criminal court in Bangkok.

The explosion caused no deaths or injuries, the police said. It took place in the early evening when the court was not in session.

“We are not certain about the motive of the bombing. Officials are investigating,” Police Lieutenant General Prawut Thawonrsiri, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police told Reuters.

Thailand has been under martial law since the military seized power on May 22 last year to end months of sometimes deadly street protests.

In early February, twin explosions outside a luxury shopping mall rattled Bangkok. After those blasts, the first in the Thai capital since the coup, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he would tighten security to prevent any further similar incidents.

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Simon Webb and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
