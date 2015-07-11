FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six killed and 11 injured in Thailand's violence-hit south
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2015 / 12:39 PM / 2 years ago

Six killed and 11 injured in Thailand's violence-hit south

Police and forensic experts inspect the site of a motorcycle bomb attack at Padang Besar district in the troubled southern province of Songkha, Thailand, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Six people were killed and 11 injured in Thailand’s three southern provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla in a string of bomb and arson attacks by suspected separatist militants, the army said on Saturday.

The violence was related to the holy month of Ramadan, said Colonel Pramote Prom-in, a regional security spokesman. Attacks often escalate during Ramadan.

More than 6,500 people, most of them civilians, have died in separatist violence in southern Thailand since 2004.

Three people were killed early on Saturday in separate incidents in three shops in Sungai Kolok in southern Narathiwat province, after three were killed and three injured late on Friday by a motorcycle bomb in the town of Padang Besar in Songkhla.

In a separate incident, eight were injured by a bomb in front of a hotel in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok.

Reporting by Surapan Boonthanom and Bangkok Bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.