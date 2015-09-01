Thai police say arrested man played key role in Bangkok blast

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A foreign man arrested by Thai police on Tuesday played a key role in the deadly bombing that ripped through a Bangkok shrine in August, Thai police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri said.

But Prawut said he could not confirm if the arrested man was the chief suspect seen on CCTV footage leaving a bag at the site of the Aug. 17 blast, which killed 20 people and stunned Thailand.

The arrested man was also involved in a second smaller explosion in Bangkok on Aug. 18, Prawut said.

Thai police have issued arrest warrants for three more foreign male suspects, he said.