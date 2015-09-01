FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai police say arrested man played key role in Bangkok blast
#World News
September 1, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

Thai police say arrested man played key role in Bangkok blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A foreign man arrested by Thai police on Tuesday played a key role in the deadly bombing that ripped through a Bangkok shrine in August, Thai police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri said.

But Prawut said he could not confirm if the arrested man was the chief suspect seen on CCTV footage leaving a bag at the site of the Aug. 17 blast, which killed 20 people and stunned Thailand.

The arrested man was also involved in a second smaller explosion in Bangkok on Aug. 18, Prawut said.

Thai police have issued arrest warrants for three more foreign male suspects, he said.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Nick Macfie

