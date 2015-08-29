FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested over deadly Thai bombing was foreign: police
August 29, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

Man arrested over deadly Thai bombing was foreign: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A suspect arrested in Thailand’s capital on Saturday in connection with a bombing that killed 20 in Bangkok 12 days ago was a foreign national, a police spokesman said.

The nationality of the man could not be confirmed, but he was a foreigner, national police spokesman Prawut Thavornsiri told local television.

Several television channels showed an image of a passport they said was found at the apartment in the northern Bangkok suburb where the man was arrested during a police raid. Reuters could not immediately confirm whether or not the passport was seized at the apartment.

The document appeared to be a Turkish passport, belonging to a man born in 1987. Police earlier said they had discovered possible bomb-making materials that could have been used in the evening attack in Bangkok’s bustling commercial heart on Aug. 17.

Reporting by khettiya Jittapong and Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
