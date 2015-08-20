FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangkok bomb unlikely to be work of international terrorists: junta
#World News
August 20, 2015 / 5:24 AM / 2 years ago

Bangkok bomb unlikely to be work of international terrorists: junta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Experts investigate the Erawan shrine at the site of a deadly blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s ruling junta on Thursday said a deadly bomb attack at a religious shrine in Bangkok was “unlikely” to be the work of international terrorists, adding that the attack was not specifically targeted at Chinese tourists.

“Security agencies have cooperated with agencies from allied countries and have come to the preliminary conclusion that the incident is unlikely to be linked to international terrorism,” said Colonel Winthai Suvaree, a spokesman for the junta, known as the National Council for Peace and Order.

The site of the blast, the Erawan shrine, is popular with Chinese tourists.

Thailand’s police chief said on Thursday at least 10 people were suspected of involvement in the attack that killed 20 people, more than half of them foreigners.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and John Chalmers; Editing by Dean Yates

