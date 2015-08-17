FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Several foreigners among 27 dead in Thai shrine blast: media
August 17, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Several foreigners among 27 dead in Thai shrine blast: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Several foreigners were among the 27 people killed on Monday when a bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded outside a shrine in the Thai capital, media said.

The Nation television said 27 had been killed in the blast at the Erawan Hindu shrine, and other media said at least three foreigners were among them. Most of the injured were tourists from China and Taiwan, media said.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

