FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand murder suspects can't have British police report: UK judge
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 25, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

Thailand murder suspects can't have British police report: UK judge

Myanmar migrant workers Zaw Lin (R) and Win Zaw Htun arrive at the Koh Samui Provincial Court, in Koh Samui, Thailand, July 8, 2015. Two Myanmar men accused of murdering two British holidaymakers David Miller, 24, and Hannah Witheridge, 23, in Thailand will go on trial on Wednesday in a case that caused outrage in Britain and raised questions about the competence of the Thai police and the treatment of migrant labourers. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two Myanmar workers on trial in Thailand for the murder of two British tourists should not be given access to a confidential British police report about the case, a British judge ruled on Tuesday.

Wai Phyo and Zaw Lin, both 22, risk the death penalty if found guilty of murdering Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, in September last year on a beach on Koh Tao, an island popular with backpackers and divers.

Post-mortem examinations showed both suffered severe head wounds and Witheridge was raped.

The case is sensitive because of Thailand’s reliance on tourism, which makes up nearly 10 percent of the economy, and because of questions that have emerged over police tactics.

The two suspects initially confessed in police interviews and were taken to the crime scene where they re-enacted the murders in front of the world’s media. They later retracted the confessions, alleging they had been tortured by Thai police.

The allegations caused disquiet in Britain. In a ruling handed down in London on Tuesday, High Court Judge Nicholas Green said the misgivings were such that Prime Minister David Cameron had discussed the case with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The two leaders agreed that Britain’s Metropolitan Police would send a team to Thailand to conduct an independent inquiry. However, as it is British policy not to assist foreign police forces in death penalty cases, the scope of the mission was to observe and record the Thai police investigation.

Thai police cooperated fully under the pre-agreed condition that the British team’s final report would be shared only with the Witheridge and Miller families.

But the two murder suspects, who have been on trial since early July, applied to the court to hand over the report, arguing that it might be of use to their defense case.

The Metropolitan Police opposed their application, arguing that disclosure would impede the force’s ability to enter into cooperation agreements with foreign authorities in future.

Having seen the full report, the judge ruled that the interests of the police outweighed those of the suspects.

“In short I have concluded that there is nothing in the police report which is exculpatory, i.e. would be of material assistance to the claimants in the trial,” he said in a summary of his ruling.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.