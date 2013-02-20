FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai BTS Group delays $2 billion infrastructure fund IPO
February 20, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thai BTS Group delays $2 billion infrastructure fund IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) skytrain station is pictured under construction on the outskirts of Bangkok August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Bangkok’s Skytrain operator, BTS Group Holdings Pcl (BTS.BK), said on Wednesday an initial public offering for its $2 billion infrastructure fund would be delayed from February until it got approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“It should not be done in February because we still need approval from the SEC,” Chief Operating Officer Surapong Laoha-Unya told reporters.

BTS had said it planned to raise up to 60 billion baht ($2.01 billion) from an initial public offering of the infrastructure fund in February as it needs funds for expanding mass transit lines.

($1 = 29.88 baht)

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
