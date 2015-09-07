FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's investment budget disbursements seen below target in fiscal year 2015
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Thailand's investment budget disbursements seen below target in fiscal year 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A teller counts 20 baht notes imprinted with the face of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a bank in Bangkok September 21, 2006. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance ministry said on Monday it expects disbursement of the investment budget for the fiscal year ending September 2015 to fall short of target.

“It is about 60 percent now. We may end the current fiscal year in the region of 70 percent as this is already a final month,” Deputy Finance Minister Wisut Srisuphan told reporters.

The total budget for 2015 is 2.575 trillion baht ($71.3 billion), with the portion for investment around 451 billion baht ($12.49 billion), ministry data showed.

The ministry last week eased rules on budget approvals for small scale government projects to boost disbursements in the next fiscal year, Wisut said.

Thailand’s military government has said speedy government spending will help drive growth but disbursement of funds has been slow and big infrastructure projects have stalled.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.