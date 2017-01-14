FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Thai army invites in kids for gun play
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 14, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

Thai army invites in kids for gun play

Children play with weapons during Children's Day celebration at a military facility in Bangkok, Thailand January 14, 2017.Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thailand’s army opened up some of its military barracks to children on Saturday to let them handle and pose with weapons and other hardware on the country’s annual Children’s Day.

The army plays a big role in Thailand’s public and political life. It seized power during political turmoil in 2014 in the 19th coup since absolute monarchy was abolished in 1932.

The armed forces traditionally opens up facilities on the second Saturday in January, when many attractions grant free entry to kids for Children's Day. One event in southern Thailand was marred on Saturday by the crash of a jet fighter in which the pilot was killed. Nobody else was hurt and the crowd was far away.

At barracks across Thailand, children get to play with everything from small arms to tanks. They were not allowed to fire the weapons.

The military government has promised to restore democracy, but delays in finalizing a new constitution are widely expected to push a general election beyond the end of this year.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who took power in the May 2014 coup, showed off his kickboxing skills at a Children's Day event at Government House in Bangkok. Shortly after the coup, he introduced the junta's 12 Thai values for children with an emphasis on deference to authority and the monarchy.

Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.