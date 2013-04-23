FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch firm SHV to sell Siam Makro shares to Thailand's CP All
April 23, 2013 / 10:20 AM / in 4 years

Dutch firm SHV to sell Siam Makro shares to Thailand's CP All

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch holding company SHV said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro MAKR.BK to Thai retailer CP All (CPALL.BK).

SHV said in a statement that an agreement has been signed between SHV and CP All but did not give further details.

CP All, which is controlled by Thailand’s richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, announced earlier that it has offered 787 baht ($27.44) per share to buy control of Siam Makro, valuing the target at $6.6 billion.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Goodman

