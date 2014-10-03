FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai investment board approves about $2.7 billion of projects
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
October 3, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Thai investment board approves about $2.7 billion of projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Board of Investment said on Friday it had approved investment applications for projects worth about 90 billion baht ($2.7 billion), mainly for firms making environmentally friendly cars or involved in renewable energy.

The projects included one from Ford Motor (F.N) to spend about 18.2 billion baht on fuel-efficient cars, or eco-cars, and from General Motors (GM.N) to invest 13.1 billion baht, the board said in a statement.

Nissan Motor (7201.T) will invest 6.86 billion baht and Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T) 1.9 billon baht, it said.

($1=32.5 baht)

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.