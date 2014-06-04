Thailand plans $7.6 billion budget gap in 2014-15

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance ministry plans to propose a revised state budget for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and a deficit of 250 billion baht ($7.6 billion), similar to the current year‘s, a senior ministry official said on Wednesday.

Spending is projected at 2.575 trillion baht - 17.5 percent of that will be for investment - and revenue will be 2.325 trillion baht, Rangsan Sriworasat, the ministry’s permanent secretary and acting finance minister under the military council that took power on May 22, told reporters.

The revised spending is slightly higher than the 2.52 trillion baht of the current year.

Earlier, Rangsan said a deficit would be up to 200 billion baht and spending would be 2.6 trillion baht.

The 2014/15 budget plan is based on economic growth of 4 percent next year and inflation of 2.3 percent, he said.

Progress on the budget for the next fiscal year has been delayed by months of anti-government protests, which have also hurt confidence, domestic demand and tourism.

The plan will be proposed to Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong, who is overseeing economic matters for the junta.

Prajin said previously the military council did not want a large-scale spending plan that would commit the next administration, and would push ahead only with important infrastructure projects.