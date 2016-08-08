FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Thai referendum passing good for economy, investment: central bank chief
August 8, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Thai referendum passing good for economy, investment: central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's vote to accept a new constitution will be positive for the economy and investment in the second half, the central bank governor said on Monday, as it would pave the way for an election next year.

The vote on Sunday will make it clearer for the country's timeframe in returning to democracy, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.

"That will be good for the economy in the second half as well as private investment projects at home and abroad," he said.

Early results from the Election Commission showed 61.4 percent of Thais had voted for the constitution.

The junta, which took power in May 2014 to end months of political unrest, says the constitution is designed to end more than a decade of divisive politics in Thailand that dented economic growth and left scores dead in civil unrest.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Wriring by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

