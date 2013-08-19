Thai planning agency cuts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 3.8 - 4.3 percent

A view from a tall building shows traffic moving on highways in Bangkok March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s planning agency cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 3.8-4.3 percent from the 4.2-5.2 percent seen in May, mainly because of weak exports due to the slow recovery in the global economy.

The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles gross domestic product (GDP) data, also lowered its 2013 export growth estimate to 5.0 percent from 7.6 percent earlier.

It trimmed its forecast headline inflation to 2.3-2.8 percent for this year, compared with 2.3-3.3 percent earlier.

On July 19, the Bank of Thailand lowered its GDP growth projection to 4.2 percent from the 5.1 percent seen in April and cut its export growth prediction for this year to 4.0 percent from 7.5 percent.

Economists in a Reuters poll last week forecast 2013 economic growth of 4.0 percent.