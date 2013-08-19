FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai planning agency cuts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 3.8 - 4.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 19, 2013 / 2:57 AM / in 4 years

Thai planning agency cuts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 3.8 - 4.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view from a tall building shows traffic moving on highways in Bangkok March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s planning agency cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 3.8-4.3 percent from the 4.2-5.2 percent seen in May, mainly because of weak exports due to the slow recovery in the global economy.

The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles gross domestic product (GDP) data, also lowered its 2013 export growth estimate to 5.0 percent from 7.6 percent earlier.

It trimmed its forecast headline inflation to 2.3-2.8 percent for this year, compared with 2.3-3.3 percent earlier.

On July 19, the Bank of Thailand lowered its GDP growth projection to 4.2 percent from the 5.1 percent seen in April and cut its export growth prediction for this year to 4.0 percent from 7.5 percent.

Economists in a Reuters poll last week forecast 2013 economic growth of 4.0 percent.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.