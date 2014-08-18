FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai planning agency trims 2014 GDP growth forecast to 1.5-2.0 percent
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 18, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thai planning agency trims 2014 GDP growth forecast to 1.5-2.0 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s planning agency cut its forecast for economic growth this year slightly to 1.5-2.0 percent from 1.5-2.5 percent seen in May, citing weaker exports and tourism plus a slow recovery in private investment after months of political unrest.

In 2013, growth was 2.9 percent.

The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles gross domestic product (GDP) data, also lowered its 2014 export growth estimate to 2.0 percent from 3.7 percent seen earlier.

It expects headline inflation this year to be 1.9-2.4 percent, compared with 1.9-2.9 percent previously.

The Bank of Thailand has forecast GDP growth this year of 1.5 percent, down from 2.7 percent seen earlier.

Economists in a Reuters poll last week forecast 2014 economic growth at 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.