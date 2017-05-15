FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Thai planning agency narrows 2017 GDP growth outlook to 3.3-3.8 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 15, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 3 months ago

Thai planning agency narrows 2017 GDP growth outlook to 3.3-3.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An office building under construction is seen in Bangkok?s business district July 28, 2011.Sukree Sukplang

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's planning agency said on Monday the economy is expected to grow 3.3-3.8 percent this year, compared with the 3.0-4.0 percent range it forecast three months ago.

The National Economic and Social Development Board also said it expects exports to rise 3.6 percent this year, rather than increase 2.9 percent projected in February.

The Bank of Thailand has forecast 2017 economic growth of 3.4 percent, with exports increasing 2.2 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast that Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will expand 3.3 percent this year.

The economy grew 3.2 percent last year.

Growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged other regional peers since the military seized power in 2014 to end months of political turmoil. The junta has ramped up spending to boost domestic activity but large infrastructure projects have remained slow.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.