Thai central bank: no "draconian" measures to stop baht rise

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is worried about the baht’s rapid rise but is unlikely to impose “draconian” measures to rein it in, an assistant governor said on Monday, adding that Thailand should no longer be a low-wage, cheap-currency economy.

Paiboon Kittisrikangwan also told Reuters that the baht has started to move close to “a zone beyond the fundamentals” and the central bank was ready to do something if it went “way beyond” that.

“Although we are worried about the baht, which sometimes maybe overshoots or rises beyond fundamentals, we have to consider how much we can do,” he told Reuters in an interview.

The central bank would try to keep stability and order in the market to ensure the real economy would not be affected, he said. But any measures it takes should be proportionate to the problem and not prevent the private sector from adjusting itself and enhancing efficiency.

“It should not be draconian measures for short-term comfort at the expense of necessary long-term adjustments ... The time when we could rely on cheap currency and wages is over.”

Paiboon said there was a high chance of a correction if the currency rose out of line with economic fundamentals.

Chester Liaw, an economist at Forecast in Singapore, said: “They probably do not want to stand in the way of real money inflows, particularly as the baht/yen rise is driving most of the dollar/baht fall.”

“However, should the former inflows start to dry up, we would look for more concrete intervention should the dollar/baht stay at low levels,” he added.

The baht traded around 28.67 per dollar on Monday and has risen 2 percent this month. So far this year it has gained 6.8 percent against the dollar because of sustained inflows, making it emerging Asia’s strongest currency.

INTEREST RATES SUPPORTIVE

Paiboon also said the current policy interest rate supported economic growth, which the central bank forecast to be 5.1 percent this year. He added that lowering the rate while the economy was strong could have a negative impact.

“Our interest rate is not high. With economic growth of 5 percent, the current interest rate is already accommodative. If we cut it just to slow capital inflows, there will be negative consequences. It may not be worth it,” he said.

“We stand out in terms of the economy, not interest rates.”

After a surprise cut in October, the Bank of Thailand’s policy committee has left the benchmark rate at 2.75 percent. At the last meeting on April 3, it expressed concern about credit growth and potential asset price bubbles.

It has resisted pressure from Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong, who has said the policy rate is high and should be cut to deter “hot money” inflows.

Most economists expect no change in the policy rate all year but some think it could go higher due to inflation risks later in the year. The next policy meeting is on May 29.

Kampon Adiraksombat, an economist at Tisco Securities, said he agreed that the central bank should not use interest rates to handle the inflows.

“Interest rates will have a wide impact on the economy and they should fix the specific place where there is a problem.”

Paiboon said capital inflows into Thailand were normal, reflecting the country’s strong economic fundamentals.

“It’s not a surprise that inflows are coming. Compared with others around us that have problems, we are the least ugly,” he said.

He added: “But it’s fortunate that the Thai economy is still strong and can withstand” the baht’s strength, while exporters were also able to adjust to a certain extent to currency strength.

Paiboon said the strong baht could be a good opportunity for businesses to bring in machinery and improve productivity.

He said the economy probably grew 7-8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier but quarter-on-quarter growth could be small, or even flat, after robust growth in the previous quarter.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew a much higher-than-expected 3.6 percent in October-December 2012 from the previous three months thanks to strong domestic demand. It surged 18.9 percent from the same period in 2011, when floods caused massive damage.

In 2012, the economy expanded 6.4 percent, after growth of just 0.1 percent in 2011 due to severe flooding in the final months of that year.