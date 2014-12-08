FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai fourth-quarter GDP growth will be at least 2.5 percent year-on-year: deputy PM
#Business News
December 8, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Thai fourth-quarter GDP growth will be at least 2.5 percent year-on-year: deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula smile during a photo session at Government House in Bangkok September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai economy is expected to grow at least 2.5 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Monday.

The estimate was lower than the finance ministry’s forecast last month that annual GDP growth will be slightly more than 4 percent in October-December.

Pridiyathorn said fourth-quarter growth could be 3 percent if the government accelerated budget spending.

“Government measures launched previously, such as funds for farmers as well as pending budget spending in the pipeline, have been delayed by one to one and a half month. I expect to see Q4 GDP growth of at least 2.5 percent,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk

