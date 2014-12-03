FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's PM expects GDP growth of 2-3 percent next year
#Business News
December 3, 2014

Thailand's PM expects GDP growth of 2-3 percent next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk near a construction site of Bangkok mass transit in Bangkok September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s prime minister said on Wednesday he expected economic growth of 2-3 percent next year as the global economy recovers.

General Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters that the economy was expected to grow around 1 percent this year, as suggested by the state planning agency.

But his 2015 growth projection is much lower than the 3.5-4.5 percent predicted by the planning agency and 4.8 percent by the central bank.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

