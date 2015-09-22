Thailand says boosting rural economy will do more than rate cut to spur growth

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak gestures during an interview with Reuters at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Boosting rural incomes is an urgent priority for the new economic team of Thailand’s military government and will do more to revive a flagging economy than a rate cut, the deputy prime minister said on Monday.

Farmers are feeling the pinch a year and a half after the military government took power and ended generous agricultural subsidy schemes. A drought has exacerbated the sharp fall in rural incomes and hurt consumption.

“We must rush in to strengthen the local economy,” Somkid Jatusripitak told Reuters in an interview. Somkid took charge of the country’s economic team in August.

“Most of our population is in agriculture, where prices have been low for the past one or two years. The immediate challenge is how they survive during this difficult period. They have no money. If these people don’t have enough purchasing power, it will hurt the whole system.”

Cutting interest rates would do little to stimulate the overall economy, he said. Thai businesses had the funds but lacked the confidence to invest, he said.

“You think cutting rates will help anything? I don’t think so,” he said.

Thailand’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent for a third straight meeting last week, saying a weak baht and Somkid’s recently unveiled stimulus measures should support economic growth.

The economy has undershot government targets this year and the central bank has said it will cut its GDP growth forecast from 3 percent when it updates guidance later this week. In 2014, growth was the slowest in three years at 0.9 percent.

RURAL FOCUS

The focus on the rural economy is a change in policy by the government of coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

After he toppled the remnants of the government of Yingluck Shinawatra in May 2014 he lambasted her populist policies - including rice and rubber subsidies - for costing the state billions of dollars. Prayuth had given limited help to farmers and focused instead on long-term infrastructure spending.

Somkid was the architect of the economic policies of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, known as “Thaksinomics”. Yingluck, Thaksin’s sister, took much from the policies.

Somkid said the policies he had announced since joining Prayuth’s government were not populist, and were aimed at balanced development and boosting waning confidence in Thailand’s economy.

Previous governments had not done enough to develop local economies and had focused instead on industry and bringing in foreign investment, he said.

“To stand on your own feet both legs need to be strong,” he said. “But they forgot to strengthen the local economy and left one foot and leg weaker than the other, like somebody with polio.”

Somkid has announced two programs to channel funds to rural communities, through soft loans provided by village funds and investment in small projects by local authorities.

If that was not enough, the government could inject more cash into the rural economy, he said.

The longer-term challenge would be to improve Thailand’s competitiveness, Somkid said. A decade of political turmoil and a lack of policy continuity had hurt Thailand’s ability to compete, he said.

China and Southeast Asian countries were providing stiff competition for Thai exports in the garment, electronics and auto industries, he said.

During the year and a half or so before the junta calls an election, Somkid said he aimed to lay the foundations for an improved economy.

He plans to prioritize building an east-west cross-country rail line and developing industrial clusters along the route, as well as high-tech agricultural, food and information technology industries, he said.