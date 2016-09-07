FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Factbox: Thailand's plan for $40 billion in infrastructure spending
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2016 / 11:12 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Thailand's plan for $40 billion in infrastructure spending

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's military-government is hoping big-ticket investment projects will spur Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which has struggled after more than two years of military rule, with exports and domestic demand persistently weak.

So far, the junta has spent just less than 1 percent of the 1.41 trillion baht ($40.66 billion) planned for 20 large infrastructure projects by 2022.

Below is a list of the projects:

Projects Estimated Current Disbursement

costs (baht) Status as of Aug.

19 (baht)

Dual-track Railway

Jira-Khon Kaen 23.8 bln Under 2.43 bln

(185 km) construction

(4.19%)

Prachuap Khiri Khan 17.25 bln Under bidding 0.72 mln

- Chumphon preparation

(167 km)

Map Kabao - Jira 26 bln To be 0.76 mln

Junction submitted to

(132 km) cabinet by

Sept.

Nakhon Pathom - Hua 20.04 bln To be 0.73 mln

Hin submitted to

(165 km) cabinet by

Sept.

Lopburi - Paknampo 24.84 bln To be 0.73 mln

(148 km) submitted to

cabinet by

Sept.

Dual-track Railway

(1.435 meter-gauge)

High speed rail 94.67 bln Feasibility n.a

Bangkok - Hua study;

Hin(211 km) pending EIA

approval

High speed rail 152.53 bln Feasibility n.a

Bangkok - Rayong study;

(193.5 km) pending EIA

approval

High speed Thai - Under Feasibility n.a

China railway negotiation study; under

negotiation

High speed Thai - Under Feasibility n.a

Japan railway negotiation study; under

negotiation

Bangkok Railway

Pink line - Karai - 56.69 bln Under bidding n.a

Minburi process

(34.5 km)

Yellow line - 54.64 bln Under bidding n.a

Ladprao - Samrong process

(9.1 km)

Orange line - 109.54 bln Under bidding n.a

Thailand Cultural process

Centre - Minburi

(21 km)

Purple line - Tao 131 bln To be n.a

Poon - Rat Burana submitted to

(23.6 km) cabinet

Red line 44.16 bln Under bidding n.a

Light red - Bangsue process

- Phayathai -

Makkasan route and

Dark Red - Bangsue

to Hua

Lamphong)(25.9 km)

Intercity Motorways

Pattaya - Map Ta 17.82 bln Under 4.26 bln

Phut construction

(32 km) (3%)

Bangpa-In Nakhon 76.60 bln Under bidding 2.22 bln

Ratchasima process;

(196 km) pending EIA

approval

Bangyai - 49.12 bln Under bidding 564 mln

Kanchanaburi process;

(96 km) pending EIA

approval

Marine Logistics

Coastal Terminal A 1.82 bln Under 273.44 mln

Laem Chabang Port construction

(24.54%)

Single rail transfer 2.03 bln Under 173.46 mln

operator development construction

project, Laem (9%)

Chabang Port

Air Freight

Suvarnabhumi Airport 50.32 bln Bidding 1.37 bln

Development (Phase completed

2)

Total 1.41 trn 11.30 bln

Source: The Office of Transport Policy and Planning, Ministry of Transport, Reuters news

($1 = 34.68 baht)

Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.