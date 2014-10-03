FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand approves $2.74 billion investment in 18 projects
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 3, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand approves $2.74 billion investment in 18 projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s investment agency said on Friday it had approved applications for 18 projects worth 89.7 billion baht ($2.74 billion), many of them involving the automobile sector and renewable energy.

The meeting was chaired by junta leader Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, brought the total approved projects to 458.6 billion baht($14.11 billion) since May 22 military coup.

The projects included investment from Ford Motor (F.N) to spend about 18.2 billion baht on fuel-efficient cars, or eco-cars, and from General Motors (GM.N) to invest 13.1 billion baht, the board said in a statement.

Nissan Motor (7201.T) will invest 6.9 billion baht, Mitsubishi Motors MMOTH.UL 12.6 billion baht and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) 1.9 billion baht bringing a combined amount of 52.7 billion baht of automotive investments.

“The manufacturers will slightly increase their production. In the first one to two years the production may not be much, but from third year onwards the production will gradually increase,” Udom Wongviwatchai, the Board of Investment’s secretary-general told reporters.

The Thai government is pressing ahead with phase two of a green car program that offers tax breaks to manufacturers of environmentally-friendly and compact vehicles.

The junta on Wednesday announced a plan to spend 364 billion baht ($11.2 billion) in a bid to revive the economy and help it return to its “normal growth” of 4-5 percent next year. It had promised to accelerate remaining project approvals of around 700 billion baht by the end of the year to create jobs. Friday’s announcement leaves only around 250 billion baht left to be approved.

Reporting By Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.