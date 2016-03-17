Thai home buyers struggle as banks get tough in weak economy

BANGKOK (Reuters) - For all Thailand’s efforts to make it easier for low income earners to buy their own home, state employee Nattawut Khampak is braced for another knock back from the same bank that turned down his mortgage application two months ago.

Living with his wife, son and parents, plus his brother’s family in an overcrowded, wood and concrete house in a modest Bangkok suburb, the 36-year-old clerical worker has natural reasons to keep trying for a home loan.

“I want to have my own home and have more kids,” Nattawut told Reuters. “It’s not easy to get one these days as the economy is bad.”

His tale of rejection is commonplace, regardless of a government scheme that includes state banks offering relaxed mortgage conditions for the low paid.

Thai households are among the most indebted in Southeast Asia, and the country’s banks are rejecting around half of mortgage applications.

Easy credit made available by a civilian government that was toppled in a coup nearly two years ago left behind a 10.84 trillion baht ($309 billion) mountain of consumer debt.

Equivalent to 81 percent of GDP, it presents a massive obstacle for the ruling junta as it tries to spark life into a moribund economy.

The cabinet is expected to hear a finance ministry proposal next week for the roll out a 70 billion baht ($1.98 billion) soft loan program for lower-income first-home buyers.

But, government Housing Bank Chairman Surachai Danaitangtrakul has already deemed the scheme launched five months ago to help the low paid a success.

After suffering his first rejection, Nattawut, employed by the government under a four-year contract, will need to see a change of heart by his bank before he’s convinced.

“The bank asked for many documents and said my pay was little and my job insecure,” he said. “I applied for it again.”

He earns 20,000 baht ($570) a month and is seeking a 2.5 million baht ($71,245) mortgage. He says his wife runs a grocery shop and earns at least 60,000 baht a month, but doesn’t have the financial statements that banks want before granting a home loan.

WHAT A DRAG

The high rejection rate has affected the construction sector, which employs a tenth of the non-farm workforce.

Private construction alone accounts for 4 percent of GDP and contracted in the second half of 2015 from a year earlier.

Home loan portfolios at banks grew at the slowest rate in 12 years in 2015, and overall lending growth has slowed for four consecutive years.

The Bank of Thailand says high debt levels are hindering a recovery in consumption.

“Going forward, any effect of stimulus measures aimed at providing credit to households will be very limited,” Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said last month.

That is one reason why the central bank has left its benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI steady at 1.50 percent since April last year. It next reviews policy on March 23, and most economists expect no policy change with falling prices bring about deflation.

Rural applicants who have seen incomes fall due to the global slump in agricultural commodity food prices have been particularly affected, according to Alongkot Boonmasuk, an executive at Kasikornbank (KBANK.BK).

The country’s fourth-largest bank turns down around 50 percent of mortgage applications from “walk-in customers or those in the provinces, who have been affected by high debts or low farm prices,” said Alongkot.

CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT.BK) has also tightened its lending criteria, bank executive Onanong Udomkantrong told Reuters.

“Our bank will try to help clients get a house, but we also have to look at their ability to service debt,” she said.

Kusuma Khamphang, a 26-year old language teacher, and her boyfriend, an engineer, are also struggling to get a 1.95 million baht home loan.

Her employer deposits her monthly salary of 20,000 baht directly into her bank account, but she doesn’t have the pay slips bank want. And her boyfriend runs a construction contractor company with five employees, but it hasn’t yet been running for the three years that banks require as a sign of stability.

”We have income but banks only care about financial proofs, said Kusuma. “I‘m not giving up hope, but I don’t think we will get it.”

($1 = 35.09 baht)