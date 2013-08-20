FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai central bank seen holding rate steady on Wednesday: Reuters poll
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 20, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Thai central bank seen holding rate steady on Wednesday: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee on Wednesday will leave its benchmark interest rate at 2.50 percent for a second straight meeting, despite the economy shrinking in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

With inflation benign, the committee can hold the rate now and retain room to ease policy later if the economy continues to disappoint, they said.

The last rate cut in May came after poor first-quarter GDP data and government pressure to tame a then-strong baht to help exports. The baht has weakened, and on Tuesday was at its lowest level in more than a year.

For the latest estimates on Thai economic data, please see

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.