Thai central bank seen holding key rate again on Wednesday

Thailand's central bank Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul speaks during an interview at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok in this file photo taken on November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is expected to again leave its main interest rate steady on Wednesday, the last review of the year.

Thirteen of 19 economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee to leave the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 2.0 percent. But six predict a 25 basis-point cut, citing slower-than-expected economic recovery and low inflation.

There is no consensus on next year’s direction, with some seeing cuts and others hikes.

“We expect no change. The BOT remains of the view further rate cuts are unlikely to boost demand,” said Gundy Cahyadi, economist with DBS Bank in Singapore.

“Cutting rates to push for a weaker baht may also be counter-productive, noting the need for stronger imports of capital goods to boost investment growth.”

Tim Leelahaphan, economist with Maybank Kim Eng in Bangkok, said the central bank should “save its rate cut bullet for a later day when there is stronger evidence the recovery is going to really lose momentum.”

The central bank’s main rate has been held since a 25 basis-point cut in March. The army seized power in May, saying it had to restore stability and revive the economy after prolonged political unrest.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew 0.2 percent in the first nine months due to weak exports and domestic demand.

ROOM FOR A CUT

The BOT said it would cut its economic growth forecasts this month, from 1.5 percent for 2014 and 4.8 percent next year.

With annual headline inflation at a five-year low of 1.26 percent in November, some analysts say the BOT has room to cut rates.

“Our call is still for a cut,” said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank in Bangkok.

Wednesday’s meeting comes amid weakness in emerging markets, which could increase pressure on central banks to hike rates to boost their currencies. It is also just before the Federal Reserve gives its latest view on when U.S. interest rates could start rising.

BOT Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said on Tuesday there was no need to act on the baht as it was still moving in line with economic fundamentals. The baht THB=TH was little changed at 32.91/95 to the dollar on Tuesday.

At its Nov. 5 meeting, the policy committee voted 6-1 to hold the rate steady, with the dissenter wanting a cut.