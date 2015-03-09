Thai central bank seen holding key rate again on Wednesday: Reuters poll

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is expected to leave its policy interest rate steady again on Wednesday though there’s nearly a 50 percent chance of a cut by June, a Reuters poll showed.

Sixteen of 21 economists in the poll predict the one-day repurchase rate will be left at 2.0 percent at Wednesday’s second 2015 meeting of the monetary policy committee.

The other five expect a 25 basis points cut, citing the slow economic recovery and falling consumer prices.

Eight out of 18 respondents see the benchmark rate being lower than 2.0 percent by the end of June.

The rate has been unchanged since a cut in March 2014 amid political tension that led to an army coup in May.

In January, the policy committee voted 5-2 to hold the rate, with the dissenters wanting a quarter-point reduction.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew only 0.7 percent last year. The central bank reviews its 4 percent growth forecast for 2015 on Wednesday but may not disclose a new projection until March 20, when its quarterly economic forecasts are due.

Consumer prices dropped for a second straight month in February, down 0.52 percent on the year.