Thai central bank seen holding policy rate steady again on Wednesday: Poll

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is expected to leave its policy interest rate steady on Wednesday for a fifth straight meeting despite a weak economy, a Reuters poll showed.

All but one of the 20 economists polled predicted the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI would be left at 1.50 percent when the monetary policy committee (MPC) meets on Dec. 16. The committee is seen letting fiscal measures and a weak baht THB=TH help activity as exports face tepid demand.

One economist expects a 25-basis-point cut at the final meeting of 2015. That would match a record low 1.25 percent seen during the global financial crisis.

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said this month that monetary policy would stay accommodative to help the economic recovery as inflationary pressure remained low.

Annual headline consumer prices fell for an 11th consecutive month in November, driven by low oil prices.

At its last meeting on Nov. 4, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy rate unchanged, saying monetary conditions and an exchange rate remained supportive to the recovery, despite the economy continuing to face downside risks.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has yet to regain traction after the army seized power to end months of political unrest last May, with exports and domestic demand still soft.

The BOT forecasts growth of 2.7 percent this year and 3.7 percent next year. It will give new projections on Dec. 25.