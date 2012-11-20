Thai Oct exports seen up 20 percent year-on-year after months of weakness

Thai workers work at a sedan line production at Honda Automobile in Rojana Industrial Park, Ayutthaya province, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s export growth likely jumped to its highest level in over a year in October, but that is mainly due to a very low comparative base in the same period in 2011 when the country was hit by devastating floods.

Exports are forecast to have jumped 20 percent in October from a year earlier, according to the median from 11 economists polled by Reuters. That would be the highest growth rate since August 2011’s 30.1 percent surge, before the floods shut many factories and major industrial estates.

But economists cautioned that global woes will continue to depress demand.

In September, shipments rose 0.2 percent from a year ago.

According to the poll, imports were expected to rise 11.8 percent in October from a year before, compared with September’s 7.7 percent fall. Many imported materials go into products that are then exported.

“Both exports and imports were lifted by a low base from the floods last year,” said Thammarat Kittisiripat, an economist with TMB Bank.

“We may only see exports clearly improving in the second quarter following a recovery in the Chinese economy.”

Exports in November and December will also be strong because of the base effects. The final quarter is usually the strongest period for the country’s shipments.

The floods swamped big industrial zones, severely hitting car and electronics firms, many of which are big exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top car makers and the world’s number two producer of hard disk drives.

Most flood-hit factories are up and running again but sluggish exports have forced some of them run at weak operating levels. Industrial goods account for about 65 percent of total exports, which are each year equal to more than 60 percent of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Other trade-dependent countries have also been hurt by softer global demand, with Taiwan reporting a drop in October exports, while South Korea’s annual shipments rose only slightly.

On Monday, the National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles gross domestic product data, cut its 2012 export growth forecast to 5.5 percent from 7.3 percent but predicted export growth of 12.2 percent for 2013.

Last month, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) cut its 2012 forecast export growth to 4.4 percent from 7 percent and that for 2013 to 9.0 percent from 10.8 percent as global growth slows.

In an attempt to help the economy, the BOT’s monetary policy committee unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a point to 2.75 percent on October 17, the first rate-change since January, when it loosened policy to help businesses cope with the floods.

Most economists expect the policy rate to be left on hold at the next meeting on November 28 and probably in coming months, particularly after stronger-than-expected GDP growth in the second quarter.

Despite weakness in exports and output, the economy grew a better-than-expected 1.2 percent in the third quarter of this year from the previous three months as consumption and investment continued to expand.

The NESDB forecast GDP growth of 5.5 percent for this year and 4.5-5.5 percent for 2013, compared with the central bank’s projection of 5.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Export-reliant Asian economies are pinning their hopes for 2013 on signs of improvement in China and in the United States.

China’s exports in October were stronger-than expected, indicating its economy may be regaining momentum, while recent U.S. data have pointed to stronger consumer confidence, which could help offset prolonged weakness expected in Europe.

($1=30.65 baht)