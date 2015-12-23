FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai November exports seen down for 11th straight month, output to fall: Poll
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Business News
December 23, 2015 / 4:03 AM / 2 years ago

Thai November exports seen down for 11th straight month, output to fall: Poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shipping containers stand at a port in Bangkok March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared exports likely dropped for an 11th straight month in November, while industrial output fell again due to weak demand at home and abroad, a Reuters poll showed.

According to the median forecast from the poll of 13 analysts, exports contracted 5.1 percent from a year earlier. October shipments dropped 8.11 percent.

Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, have long been sluggish due to weak global demand and structural problems at home, stalling the military government’s efforts to get Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy back on firm track.

November imports likely slipped 14.5 percent from a year earlier after October’s 18.21 percent tumble. Many imported materials are assembled into finished products and shipped out again.

Thailand’s manufacturing output index in November may have dropped 2.0 percent from a year earlier after October’s 4.17 percent fall, according to the Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

That would be a third straight month of decline, based on a new methodology. Output has been weak for more than two years, and industrial goods account for over 75 percent of total exports.

Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana and Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Richard Borsuk

