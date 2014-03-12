FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six killed in Thailand in three-car crash caused by elephant
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Six killed in Thailand in three-car crash caused by elephant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An elephant walks past a vehicle after it crashed into it at a roadside in Rayong province, east of Bangkok March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Six people were killed in Thailand in a three-vehicle accident when a van crashed into a wild elephant crossing a road in pre-dawn darkness on Wednesday, a hospital official said.

All four occupants of the van, including a Singaporean man, were killed when the van crashed into the elephant and then veered off the road, police said. Two people died in a car that rammed into a truck that had stopped at the scene.

“The elephant came down from the mountain where there’s drought so it was probably searching for food,” said police officer Teerawat Permwattanachaikul in the eastern province of Rayong.

“You can’t really see elephants at night because their color is so dim.”

The elephant, part of a group of three, was badly hurt and later died, Teerawat said.

Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
