Thai elephant polo tournament earns money for charity

Bangkok - Ten teams competed in the 14th King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament on Thursday to earn money for elephant conservation projects in Thailand.

In jumbo polo games players ride elephants instead of horses. Although the pace is slower than in polo, each team of three players competes on the 100 meters by 60 meters (328 feet by 197 feet) pitch using a standard-sized polo ball.

Tim Boda, one of the tournament organizers, said the event has raised 15 million baht ($425,135) for charity. The World Elephant Polo Tournament is also held annually in Nepal.