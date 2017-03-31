FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Thailand to auction petroleum concessions for Erawan, Bongkot fields in Dec: energy minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 31, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 5 months ago

Thailand to auction petroleum concessions for Erawan, Bongkot fields in Dec: energy minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.

"An official announcement is expected within July, and auctions in December," energy minister General Anantaporn Kanjanarat told reporters.

The Erawan gas concession, operated by Chevron Corp, and the Bongkot gas concession, operated by state-backed PTTEP Exploration and Production PCL, will expire in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

They have a combined production of 2.2 billion cubic feet per day, or 76 percent of output in the Gulf of Thailand.

The minister's comment comes after the country's military-appointed parliament approved an amendment to a petroleum law on Thursday which will give companies more options for exploration and production operations.

Currently, oil and gas companies must get a concession to operate in a Thai field.

The approved amendment will add the option of striking production sharing agreements (PSA) or service contracts.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.