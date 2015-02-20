Thailand may let public vote on controversial energy concessions

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government is considering a public vote on whether to proceed with an auction of oil and gas concessions amid opposition to contract terms that have drawn interest from several international companies.

The military has stifled political debate since staging a coup in May 2014 but has allowed a rare open discussion on energy policy relating to the contracts.

Deputy Prime Minister Pravit Wongsuwan told a public forum on the concessions on Friday that the junta was considering a poll, although he gave no details on the type of ballot under consideration.

While opponents to the deals are mostly establishment figures that pose little threat to the junta, security was tightened around Bangkok’s Government House ahead of the forum, with around 300 police and soldiers deployed.

Critics are led by a member of the military-appointed National Reform Council, Rosana Tositrakul, and the group includes former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

Abhisit may have seized on an issue the junta does not consider a threat to its control in order to make a reappearance on the public stage ahead of an election that could be held in early 2016.

“The elections are nearing and this is his chance to start a campaign of sorts, to get people on his side,” said one political analyst, who declined to be named.

Under existing concessions, the government receives taxes and royalties equivalent to around 67 percent of pre-tax profits and critics would like to see Thailand get a bigger cut.

They are pushing for production-sharing contracts akin to those offered by neighboring Southeast Asian countries, where the average government cut is around 74 percent.

The government has extended the deadline for bids for the 29 concessions by a month to March 16 as it attempts to build consensus on the contracts.

It is keen to move ahead with the auction as it wants to boost domestic energy supplies to reduce dependence on imports.

The auction, initially planned for 2011, has attracted the interest of several international companies including the Thai units of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd, according to the Energy Ministry.

The government has offered six offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand and 23 onshore blocks in Thailand’s first energy bidding round since 2007.

The blocks hold reserves estimated at between 1 trillion and 5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 20 million to 50 million barrels of crude, the ministry says.