Six wounded after explosion at shopping mall on Koh Samui
April 10, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 2 years ago

Six wounded after explosion at shopping mall on Koh Samui

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - An explosion in an underground car park at a shopping mall on the popular tourist island of Koh Samui in southern Thailand wounded six people and damaged about 10 cars late on Friday, a police spokesman said.

The cause of the explosion at Central Festival Samui has yet to be confirmed and is under investigation, Police Lieutenant General Prawut Thawonrsiri, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, told Reuters.

Reporting by Panatat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Hugh Lawson

