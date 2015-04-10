Six wounded after explosion at shopping mall on Koh Samui

BANGKOK (Reuters) - An explosion in an underground car park at a shopping mall on the popular tourist island of Koh Samui in southern Thailand wounded six people and damaged about 10 cars late on Friday, a police spokesman said.
The cause of the explosion at Central Festival Samui has yet to be confirmed and is under investigation, Police Lieutenant General Prawut Thawonrsiri, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, told Reuters.
