FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Thailand's once-booming gems and jewelry sector loses luster
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 16, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 8 months ago

Thailand's once-booming gems and jewelry sector loses luster

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File Photo: Rings are displayed at a jewelry fair in Bangkok October 11, 2007.Arthur Jones Dionio

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's gems and jewelry exports will likely decline for a second straight year amid increased competition and a global economic slowdown, Kasikorn Bank's research firm said on Friday.

Thailand's jewelry segment has traditionally been a major export revenue earner. The Southeast Asian country is a regional manufacturing base known for its extensive network of diamond and gems artisans.

But Thai exports of gems and jewelry, excluding gold, would be down 3 percent this year, Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, senior economist at Kasikorn Research Center said in a note emailed to Reuters. Shipments declined 1.6 percent in 2015.

"In 2017, growth of this sector would be limited because of high market competition in the midst of a global economic slowdown," she said.

Suttipong Damrongsakul, president of the Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association, said some firms have shifted their production bases away from Thailand to key rivals including Vietnam and Myanmar where production costs are cheaper.

"We have skilled labor but production bases tend to shift to places where costs are lower," Suttipong told Reuters.

Naruephon Noopan, a business investment specialist at Gemopolis, an industrial estate in the Thai capital Bangkok that hosts about 200 diamond, gems and jewelry firms, said Thailand should focus on product design.

"We need to add sparkle by focusing more on product design to create market value," said Naruephon.

Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Manolo Serapio Jr.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.