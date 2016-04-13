FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Water festival observed in Thailand amid major drought
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 13, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Water festival observed in Thailand amid major drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK - - Armed with water pistols and buckets, celebrants took part in the annual water festival Songkran in Thailand on Wednesday, amid a severe drought.

As the country faces its worst water shortage in two decades, with 14 out 76 provinces hit, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has urged people to cut down one day of Songkran to save water. The festival runs from April 13-15.

“Yeah, you got to look after the water for the farmers but people need to let off steam and have that once a year enjoyment and finding that balance,” tourist Neil Russel said. “I hope they manage to do it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.