Thai finance minister scotches talks of resignation

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Finance Minister Sommai Phasee on Wednesday denied reports in local media that he had resigned, although he said there was growing public pressure on the government because the economy is not performing as expected.

Naewna reported earlier that Sommai had submitted a resignation letter amid rumors of a cabinet reshuffle as the military-government is struggling to revive Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy a year after seizing power.

Speaking to reporters, Sommai said “some people definitely want me removed. The finance minister position does not create friends but more foes. But nobody is sending any signal.”

He said he still talk with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha as normal, but he felt “strange” about work at the moment.

Prayuth told reporters on Wednesday that he had no plans to reshuffle his cabinet, but if there were any, he would look at work effectiveness.

Although the coup restore some stability, the economy has yet to regain traction as exports and domestic demand remain stubbornly weak.

Growth last year was just 0.9 percent. For 2015, the government is predicting growth of around 3 percent.