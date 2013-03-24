FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire in Thai refugee camp kills 36
#World News
March 24, 2013 / 9:39 AM / 5 years ago

Fire in Thai refugee camp kills 36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A fire swept through a remote camp in northwestern Thailand for refugees from Myanmar, killing 36 and destroying hundreds of make-shift shelters, officials said on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out on Friday in Mae Hong Son province, about 900 km (550 miles) north of Bangkok, has left more than 2,000 people homeless, provincial governor Narumol Palavat told Reuters.

Narumol said 115 people were hurt in the blaze, 19 of them seriously. Authorities were investigating the cause, with initial reports suggested the blaze was sparked by a cooking accident.

Most of those living in the camp are ethnic Karens -- 3,500 refugees who fled fighting in Myanmar in 1992.

Karen insurgents began fighting for greater autonomy since Burma won independence from Britain in 1948. The Karen National Union signed a ceasefire with the Myanmar government in January 2012, halting one of the world’s longest-running civil wars.

Despite political reforms in Myanmar, ethnic tensions persist and the refugees do not want to return yet. Many were born in the camps and have lived there for decades.

Reporting by Panumet Tanraksa and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
