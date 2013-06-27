FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai court delays $9.5 billion flood management project
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

Thai court delays $9.5 billion flood management project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai court on Thursday ordered the suspension of planned flood control projects worth around 290 billion baht ($9.5 billion) pending a public hearing, causing delays to a scheme aimed at preventing a repeat of devastating floods in late 2011.

A judge at Central Administrative Court said on Thursday that the projects could “pose a high risk to the environment and to human health” and that the state had a responsibility to listen to public opinion before proceeding, ordering that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) be conducted.

On June 18, the government selected four winners for the water management projects and other infrastructure work that are expected to drive the economy in the next few years.

The Stop Global Warming Association, a group of environmental activists, asked the court to order a delay pending an EIA and a health impact assessment.

“We want the government to listen to the opinion of those living near these planned projects and for a thorough environmental assessment to take place but we don’t want to block the project. That is not our objective,” Srisuwan Janya, president of the Stop Global Warming group, told Reuters.

Thursday’s ruling could delay the planned projects by six months at least, he added.

The projects include contracts to build reservoirs in the Chao Phraya basin, a command center for water management and infrastructure to control flood waters.

Flooding in 2011 disrupted global supply chains and halted operations at industrial estates cutting Thai economic growth to just 0.1 percent that year.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.