a year ago
Thai military helicopter crash kills five
#World News
August 14, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

Thai military helicopter crash kills five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai military helicopter that went missing on Sunday crashed in bad weather in northern Thailand, killing all five people on board, the army said on Monday.

The dead included Major General Nopporn Ruanchan, who was commander of the army's 4th Infantry Division, said Lieutenant General Somsak Ninbanjerdkun.

Poor visibility due to the weather may have caused the crash, said Somsak, who is commander of the Third Area Army overseeing Thailand's north.

The UH-72 light helicopter went down in Chiang Mai, near Thailand's highest mountain, he said. It was returning to base in Phitsanuloke from a flood mission near the border with Myanmar.

The others on board were two pilots and two mechanics, Somsak said.

Reporting by Panarat Thegumpanat and Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Simon Webb and Nick Macfie

