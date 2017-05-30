Thai cabinet approves $2.9 billion infrastructure fund

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a 100 billion baht ($2.93 billion) infrastructure fund, as the military government seeks to finance more investment projects to boost the economy.

The Thailand Future Fund is expected to be launched by the third quarter of this year and initially raise at least 44 billion baht, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office, told reporters.

"Pricing will be decided through book building," he said. "The whole process should be completed by the third quarter."

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong previously said the fund would sell units to Thai and foreign investors, with a likely return of 7-8 percent.

The fund's launch has been repeatedly delayed since it was first announced in 2015.

Growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged regional peers since the army seized power in May 2014 to end months of political unrest.