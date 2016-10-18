FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Thai 'roadmap' to democratic rule unchanged by king's death: PM
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

Thai 'roadmap' to democratic rule unchanged by king's death: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai military government's "roadmap" to restore democratic rule, which includes a general election in 2017, will not be affected by the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej last week, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday.

"Nothing has changed," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "The policies of this government, the laws - including elections - will be according to the roadmap. Don't ask me when or how it will occur, the roadmap is the roadmap."

There had been some speculation that the junta, which seized power in a 2014 coup, might postpone the vote because the country will observe one year of mourning for the late king.

Writing by John Chalmers: Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
