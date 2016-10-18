Thai 'roadmap' to democratic rule unchanged by king's death: PM

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai military government's "roadmap" to restore democratic rule, which includes a general election in 2017, will not be affected by the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej last week, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday.

"Nothing has changed," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "The policies of this government, the laws - including elections - will be according to the roadmap. Don't ask me when or how it will occur, the roadmap is the roadmap."

There had been some speculation that the junta, which seized power in a 2014 coup, might postpone the vote because the country will observe one year of mourning for the late king.