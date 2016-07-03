FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thailand's king recovering from 'water on the brain' and heart treatment: palace
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Thailand's king recovering from 'water on the brain' and heart treatment: palace

A well-wisher holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital where he is residing, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 9, 2016.Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's 88-year-old king, the world's longest reigning monarch, is recovering after being treated last month for "water on the brain" and narrowing of the arteries, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement on Sunday.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej has been treated for various ailments over the past year in hospital in Bangkok. He was last seen in public on Jan. 11, when he spent several hours visiting his palace in the Thai capital.Anxiety over the king's health and the succession has formed the backdrop to over a decade of political upheaval that has included two coups and sometimes violent street protests. 

An x-ray showed the king had "a lower amount" of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding his brain after a build-up was drained last month, said the palace statement.

Echocardiograms showed a "satisfactory function of the King's heart muscles," it said. The king occasionally had a mild fever and was recovering from it, said the statement. 

News about the royal family is tightly controlled in Thailand. Laws protecting the royals from insult make it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king, queen, heir to the throne or regent.

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Andrew R.C. Marshall and Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.