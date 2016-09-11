Thailand's king recovering after respiratory infection: palace

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, is recovering after a respiratory infection, the palace said in a statement Sunday.

The king has no fever and a blood test showed a decrease in inflammation, it said, adding that an x-ray of his lungs showed no sign of inflammation.

It is the fourth health statement in over a week and follows a bulletin on Wednesday which said that the king had shown further improvement following a severe infection.

Doctors have stopped administering antibiotics to the king and will closely monitor his kidneys, the palace statement added. The king has been treated for various ailments during a year-long hospitalization in the Thai capital.

King Bhumibol is deeply revered in Thailand where he is accorded semi-divine status. Many Thais see him as a pillar of stability in a country subject to bouts of political instability and which has been ruled by a military junta since 2014.

The king was last seen in public on January 11.