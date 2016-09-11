FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thailand's king recovering after respiratory infection: palace
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Thailand's king recovering after respiratory infection: palace

Well-wishers hold portraits of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj hospital, where a group has gathered to mark his 88th birthday, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 5, 2015.Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, is recovering after a respiratory infection, the palace said in a statement Sunday.

The king has no fever and a blood test showed a decrease in inflammation, it said, adding that an x-ray of his lungs showed no sign of inflammation.

It is the fourth health statement in over a week and follows a bulletin on Wednesday which said that the king had shown further improvement following a severe infection.

Doctors have stopped administering antibiotics to the king and will closely monitor his kidneys, the palace statement added. The king has been treated for various ailments during a year-long hospitalization in the Thai capital.

King Bhumibol is deeply revered in Thailand where he is accorded semi-divine status. Many Thais see him as a pillar of stability in a country subject to bouts of political instability and which has been ruled by a military junta since 2014.

The king was last seen in public on January 11.

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.