a year ago
Thailand's king recovering after respiratory infection: palace
#World News
October 1, 2016 / 2:52 PM / a year ago

Thailand's king recovering after respiratory infection: palace

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen attending a ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand December 14, 2015 in this still image taken from Thai TV Pool video.Thai TV Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, is recovering after a respiratory infection, the palace said in a statement on Saturday.

The king has no fever and is breathing normally after doctors administered antibiotics to treat an inflammation of his left lung on Sep. 29, it said.

A team of physicians would continue to give the king renal therapy and monitor his condition closely, it added.

Saturday's statement comes after four health updates in September.

The king has been treated for various ailments during a year-long hospitalization in the Thai capital.

King Bhumibol is deeply revered in Thailand where he is accorded semi-divine status. Many Thais see him as a pillar of stability in a country subject to bouts of political instability and which has been ruled by a military junta since 2014.

The king was last seen in public on January 11.

Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Andrew R.C. Marshall and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
